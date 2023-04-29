Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

April 2023 Hot Shots ... April Drools!

Spring Hot Shots ... April Drools!

4/29/2023 12:01 AM PT
April 2023 Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Water You Waitin' For?! Launch Gallery

This entire month was filled with stars lookin' nothing like an (April) fool, but instead full of hot shots by the water that will make you drool 😜! As things are heating up heading into summer, the celebs are already in pure bliss!

Lookin' good as always ... Lizzo took things easy on a yacht in the Bahamas, while singer Daniel Seavey was feeling breezy, flashing his 6-pack in Jamaica. And, Kylie Jenner was a blissful bombshell, posing poolside in a hot pink bikini.

So, while you're at home prepping for summer, check out our hot shots gallery of celebs by the water, breezing into the hot months!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later