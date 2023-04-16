Coachella Cuties Keepin' It Cool By The Pool!

Every year Hollywood migrates to Palm Springs and soaks up all the heat at the Coachella music festival, and where there's a celeb present in PS ... there's bound to be a swimming pool for the stars to refresh, cool-off and wash away those festival blues.

Lookin' cool by the pool, video creators Toddy Smith and Ricky Dillon were spotted hanging poolside, catchin' some rays and glistening in all the right ways!

And, can't forget about Kendall Jenner's topless pool pic from last year ... her poolside is hands down her best side!