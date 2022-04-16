Hot Celebs At Coachella Floating In Cold Waters
Coachella Pool Floaties How's It Blowin'?!
4/16/2022 12:20 AM PT
It's all about the music, the art and obviously the pool parties for the stars at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival! Yes, Coachella is BACK and hotter than ever, which means you can most definitely expect the celebs and influencers to stay on trend and inflate their pool floaties.
The Coachella stars are known for blowing up your Instagram feed with iconic, pool-floating pics. Leave it up to celebs like Olivia Culpo, Brad Goreski and Brandi Cyrus to never shy away from a float-o op.
So, if you're just at home
floating sinking into your couch, grab your SPF and crowd surf your way into our gallery of stars who have drifted away into the desert sunsets!