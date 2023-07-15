Big Stars ... Teeny Tiny Bikinis
Big Stars ... Teeny Tiny Bikinis!!!
7/15/2023 12:01 AM PT
These daring stars will have you turning heads, after seeing little strings amongst other things, in their micro-bikinis (a minimalist take on the "typical" bikini, with less coverage of course 😜). Take in all the famous bikini babes who are scaling waaay back on the fabric.
Leaving little to the imagination, Bella Hadid (just barely) covered up in her tiny suit, while Bella Thorne was gettin' all the head nods in her Hello Kitty attire, and Dixie D'Amelio was super strappy -- and makin' her followers happy -- in a microkini.
Slip into our revealing gallery of big stars lookin' fire in their teeny tiny bikinis ... say less!