Maluma is officially 31 years old and looking hotter than ever ... which is why we've rounded up 31 of his hottest shots for his big birthday. You're welcome!!!

Check it out ... the Colombian singer is no stranger to having his ripped bod put on display, as he regularly poses shirtless for sizzlin' pics -- which he also generously shares on social media on the regular.

In fact, he often leaves little to the imagination, tantalizing fans with nearly naked looks ... caliente, indeed.

Whether he's posing with a bit of plumber's crack or lounging in nothing but his Calvin Klein tighty-whities, Maluma continues to prove he only gets better with age ... much like the fine wine he's strategically placed over his crotch region in the sexy snap below.

Fans will have to simply gaze at the Latin Grammy winner, for now ... Maluma has been linked to girlfriend Susana Gómez since 2020, and the pair welcomed a daughter together last year.