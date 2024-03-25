Maluma Drops IG Pics with Newborn, Gushes Fatherhood Best Thing Ever

Maluma's totally vibin' as a girl dad ... calling it the highlight of his life, and he's got the pics to back it up.

Just over 2 weeks after her birth, the Colombian singer dropped a carousel of pics with his adorable newborn daughter, Paris, and his GF Susana Gomez ... and his caption is just pure gushiness!

"Mis primeros 15 días como Papá, esto es lo mejor que he vivido en mi Vida.. 💘," he wrote in Spanish ... which translates to, "My first 15 days as a dad, this is the best thing I have ever experienced in my life."

The pics are real heartstring-tuggers -- one shows Maluma shirtless, chillin' on his bed with his daughter snuggled up on his chest.

In another, they're busting moves in Paris' high-rise crib to Bob Marley and The Wailers' "Is This Love." Kid's got good taste in music.

There are also plenty of other shots of him putting his music gig on the back burner in order to soak up every moment of fatherhood.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Looks like the paternity break is definitely living up to Maluma's dreams ... especially because, in his baby announcement pic, he gave a big shoutout to GF Susana "for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a father."

As for the story behind their newborn's name, Paris ... Maluma revealed at Feb's Recording Academy and Clive Davis' pre-GRAMMY Gala she was conceived in the City of Light, hence the name.