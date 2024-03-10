Maluma and Girlfriend Welcome Newborn Baby Girl

Maluma really is a papi now ... the singer and his girlfriend are celebrating the birth of their baby girl.

The 30-year-old Colombian superstar posted pics of himself nuzzling the newborn, apparently in the hospital nursery. Maluma says she was born Saturday at 8:23 AM, and he thanked his GF Susana Gomez "for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father."

Fans had anticipated the baby's name after seeing Susana rocking a diamond necklace spelling out Paris -- and Maluma confirmed that is indeed her name.

He also says baby Paris will have both parents' last names ... Paris Londono Gomez. Maluma's government name is Juan Luis Londono Arias.

On Friday, he'd posted a bunch of pics with Susana -- several of them in the nursery they've built for the baby's arrival -- and his caption, "Days to meet you" was a dead giveaway that their bundle of joy was close.

Maluma announced back in October that they were expecting by releasing his music video for "Procura" -- the video focuses on his romance with Susana, and in the final minute of it, he dropped the baby news.