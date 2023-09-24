Maluma Scolds Fan Who Throws Phone at Him During Concert

Play video content TMZ.com

Maluma is the latest celeb to get something chucked at him during a performance -- but you gotta see how he dealt with it himself ... homeboy turned into a disappointed parent.

The Colombian singer was doing his thing at a concert Thursday in San Antonio ... cruising along just fine -- that is, until somebody near the front row hurled their cell phone at him, which made contact.

Fortunately, it didn't hit him in the head or anything -- looks like the phone just tapped his torso -- but the guy definitely noticed it ... and he completely stopped down.

Check out this footage, obtained by TMZ, that captures Maluma's reaction ... it's hilarious.

The dude comes over to the side of the stage, apparently IDs the perp and then gives 'em a big no-no finger wag -- the way a dad might to a toddler or something. The message is clear ... don't do that!!!

Now, for some context ... eyewitnesses tell us the reason the phone might've been tossed to him is because just moments earlier -- Maluma had actually grabbed another fan's phone and taken a selfie with it. Presumably, this person was trying to get something similar.