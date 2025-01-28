Sophie Turner Says She Needed Girls' Trip to the Maldives to Feel Happy

Sophie Turner says a girls' getaway to a tropical location was all it took for her to find happiness ... and she's got the pics to prove it.

The "Game of Thrones" star just shared a photo dump from her vacation to the Maldives on social media ... and the trip looks amazing.

Sophie went snorkeling and saw a bunch of tropical fish, dolphins and sea turtles ... and she caught a bunch of rays on the beach in her bikini.

Sounds like a jam-packed trip ... Sophie says she was making perfumes, tasting teas, taking cooking classes, doing sound therapy and breathwork, enjoying watsu and getting messages.

In other words, she was living the life with her besties!!

Sophie says she stayed at Joali Being ... a beach resort marketing itself as the first well-being island of its kind in the Maldives.