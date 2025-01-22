Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rita Ora Shows Off Body in Skimpy Green Bikini on Vacation in Australia

Here's Rita Ora showing off her bikini body down in Australia ... and she's looking hotter than a summer on the Gold Coast.

The British pop singer and actor ventured to the Southern Hemisphere to escape the cold winter up north and we're glad she did ... because that means she's wearing some super revealing swimwear. Hallelujah.

Rita's leaving little to the imagination in a neon green bikini as she works on her tan at the beach ... and it looks like she's been working hard in the gym.

Despite the sexy swimwear, this trip is a family affair ... because Rita's got her father, Besnik Sahatciu, right by her side. No daddy issues here.

Check out the gallery ... it's summertime in Australia, and Rita looks determined to bring a Hot Girl Summer to the Aussies.

Oi, oi, oi!!!

