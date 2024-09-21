Bikini Babes Climbing Ladders ... Step Right Up!

These climbing cuties are movin' up the ladder and could NOT look any badder 🔥! From taking a dip to stepping up to the plate ... Hop on board and see which pretty ladies are climbing with some major drip!

Makin' their way to the top, stars like Rita Ora had a bikini-packed summer including this ladder shot in Europe, Lori Harvey beautifully mounted the stern in a tied-up 'suit and Alessandra Ambrosio looked mighty strong on a ladder in the Mediterranean!

And, the ladder party continued with sexy singers Alicia Keys and Tate McRae -- both gals looking gorgeous, soaking up some sun in their sunnies while cutely climbing to seas the day!