What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
These two photos of Irish actor Colin Farrell will have you shakin' in your boots! Stay steady as you step right up to this hot lad, and see if you've got what it takes to put your finger on the minor changes ...
Mr. Farrell exited stage left earlier this week in NYC -- promoting his latest work on the drama series, "The Penguin". The hot dad was looking dapper in a gray turtleneck, gray slacks and accessorized with some jewels.
Can you locate the switch-ups? Hoop there it is!
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Colin Farrell photos!**