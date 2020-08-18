Rita Ora Looks Like a Million Bucks in Sexy Greece Getaway

Rita Ora's days on the Greek Isles might be over, but admiring her sexy shots all over the region doesn't have to be ... we've got ya covered.

The singer/actress looks to be having the time of her life in Corfu Island, Greece ... swapping in and out her skimpiest bikinis for the 'Gram. Sounds like she's ready to pack her bags, though, and head home ... based on an IG post.

Rita described the trip, saying ... "Best few weeks with the best people in my happy place." She was vacationing with friends and family and said she's especially grateful to be able to do so "during these times."

That line -- a reference to the pandemic -- kinda stings for Americans, because the EU still isn't so keen on U.S. tourists due to our rising COVID-19 numbers.

So, for now, Rita is really #vacationgoals for us. Check out the slew of swimwear she was rocking over there. She brought plenty for the pool, for yachts and swims in the Mediterranean Sea.