Lexi Mars -- Looking Red-Hot In Pup Pics

This week's Summer Hot Shots is coming to you from the beaches of Illinois where influencer and model Lexi Mars shot some scorching photos wearing a scarlet swimsuit with her canine companion in Lake Forest!

When this dog mama isn't burning up the midwest coastline with bikinis and her pup Boomer she can be spotted on her YouTube channel trying on the latest looks and sharing secret tips and tricks on her TikTok channel.

When it comes to looks ... Mars is on another planet!

This year’s Summer Hot Shots are coming to you a little differently … we have teamed up with smoke shows from around the world to create some eye-popping photo galleries with a DIY flare (social distancing, duh!) for you to enjoy.