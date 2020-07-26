Stefania Ferrario -- Hare-Raising Hot Shots From Down Undah!
Stefania Ferrario Hare-Raising Hot Shots From Down Undah!
7/26/2020 12:01 AM PT
This week's Summer Hot Shots is coming from the land of Oz where IG goddess Stefania Ferrario teamed up with her bunny Bambi, a pair of pretty pink sunnies and a barely-there fluoro yellow bikini to take some awwwwwe inspiring sexy photos while in her garden in Australia.
When this Melbourne-based model isn't baking eyeballs with her hot shots on her Instagram she can be found whipping up spaghetti, rocking riffs on the guitar and taking a plunge in her personal pool ... if you don't believe us check out the gallery for some breath-taking underwater images.
That's one lucky rabbit!
This year’s Summer Hot Shots are coming to you a little differently … we have teamed up with smoke shows from around the world to create some eye-popping photo galleries with a DIY flare (social distancing, duh!) for you to enjoy.
Be sure to check back each Sunday to see who’s heating up that weekend!
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.