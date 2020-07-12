Cheyenne Parker Ripped Beach Shots ... Business As Usual!

Cheyenne Parker stepped out of his beach-front office in Long Beach to recharge his batteries with some quick reps before flexing his shirtless (and shredded) professional prowess with his toes in the sand.

When Cheyenne isn't busy as a model or on shows like "Fire Island" or MTV's "Ex One The Beach" he's busy juggling some important projects like his Parker Design Studio brand that produces high end functional art sculptures, interior design and much more while focusing on LGBTQIA+ support and shares proceeds with less fortunate groups globally.

Whether it's in the boardroom or sprawled out on the shore ... this dude is taking it to the next level!

