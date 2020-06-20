Hot Celebrity Dad Bods -- Guess Who!

What better way to kick off Father's Day weekend than to show off all these hot father figures ... from actors and athletes to artists and much more ... there's plenty of pics to see of these fit fellas!

These shirtless stars have been proudly displaying their dad bods on social media, and we're here to share them with you!

Join in on the celebration by scrolling through our gallery of hot celebrity dad bods ... Put your celeb skills to the test while you look through to see if you can guess the famous face in the sexy snap!