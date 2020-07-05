Morgan Ketzner is here to help you float through your 4th of July weekend with these hot shots … complete with stars and stripes string bikini and sequined scrunchie, while hanging topside on Lake Elmo.

When the 26-year-old boatin' babe isn’t showing off on her instagram account or modeling on Sports Illustrated and Maxim, she can be spotted riding her horse named Bobby and trying out her super tan sea legs paddleboarding, wakeboarding and captaining boats around the land of 10,000 lakes.

This year’s Summer Hot Shots are coming to you a little differently … we have teamed up with smoke shows from around the world to create some eye-popping photos galleries with a DIY flare (social distancing, duh!) for your viewing pleasure.