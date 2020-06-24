Bella Hadid Back to Work in a Black Bikini

Bella Hadid Back in Black ... Bikini Time in Corsica!!!

6/24/2020 8:21 AM PT
Bella Hadid Modeling Tiny Black Bikini in Corsica
Launch Gallery
workin' it Launch Gallery
Mega

Bella Hadid's time in quarantine did her body just fine ... and she's back in front of the camera to flaunt it.

The model hit the sand and took a dip in the water Wednesday in Corsica, posing in a tiny, black bikini as part of a sexy photo shoot on the Mediterranean island.

It's been a while since we've seen Bella working her craft ... but it doesn't look like she's missed a beat. Despite her wardrobe, we don't think Bella's hawking swimwear on this shoot -- check out the gallery 'cause it looks like the product is perfume.

After months of self-isolating -- and NOT gaining the COVID 19 lbs. like most of us -- she's apparently got the travel bug. Bella was also recently seen with her bestie, Hailey Bieber, aboard a yacht in Italy.

No surprises here ... supermodel's gotta look super. That's the gig.

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later