Justin and Hailey Bieber Go Swimming In A Creek in Utah

Justin and Hailey Bieber are practicing some serious social distancing ... getting away from it all for a camping trip in the middle of nowhere.

Justin and Hailey spent their Saturday in scenic Utah, camping in a park and finding a creek for some swimming, rock climbing and cuddles.

After jogging in yoga attire, Hailey slipped into a skimpy, green bikini and tested the clear creek waters ... and then Justin hopped right in with his wife, exploring the creek bed together.

It's pretty cool ... Justin and Hailey had to do some serious trekking to get down to the creek, climbing up and down huge rocks and cliffs. Nothing great comes easy.

The super-cute couple even found a flat rock perfect for laying out and catching some rays and snuggles.