'Tis the season for seeing all your favorite famous faces of Hollywood hitting the road and getting the 'F' outta town for some seasonal R&R ... Usually, these stars stay booked n' busy ... but we've got an inside look of them kickin' back for the holidays!

Celebs like Diplo snapped a chilly (but scenic) snap as he ventured off to Antarctica, while Chris Hemsworth took a timeout from his tropical adventure to share a shirtless selfie with wifey Elsa Pataky.

Lookin' fierce and fabulous all the way from Figi, Rebel Wilson pitched up a perfect deuce on a jet ski ... clearly ready for her holiday break!

Actress Heather Graham took her holiday excursion all the way to a safari in Kenya -- showing off her wild side while feeding some adorable giraffes.

And, just because Rita Ora is spending her vacay in New Zealand doesn't mean she's shying away from strippin' down to her itsy bitsy bikini!