January Hot Shots ... Celebs Kick Off 2025 With A Bang!
January 2025 Hot Shots New Year ... Sexier Snaps!
Published
The celebs are busting through the new year and leveling up with even sexier snaps than before 🥵! These pics are almost too much to bare, and we're confident you'll do nothin' but stare!
A tad bit nippy, Bad Bunny braved the NYC cold with a steamin' hot towel selfie, while Emily Ratajkowski ditched the city's frigidness for a tropical spot and a red-hot bikini shot. And Justin Bieber shed all layers minus his Calvins -- having no shame in his thirst trap game!
Out with the old, in with the new ... Check out our January hot shots gallery, you won't be disappointed!