Guess Who This Lil' Beach Boy Turned Into!

Before this lil' kid hangin' at the beach turned into a famous performer, he was just heading to church with his two brothers, singing in the choir and admiring artists on the radio like Daddy Yankee and Héctor Lavoe ...

Deemed as the "King of Latin Trap" this swaggy dude is often seen on social media flashing a risqué selfie or two ... He also shares his love of Puerto Rico, where he was born and raised.