Guess Who This Lil' Mustache Dude Turned Into!

Before this funny lil' fella in his beret and stick-on mustache turned into an English actor, he was just auditioning for tv and movie roles, playing rugby ... and growing up with his sisters in London, England.

He made his acting debut in 2014 and represented England as a mascot at the 2015 Rugby World Cup ... He took on a minor role in "Paddington 2" with Hugh Grant but rose to prominence playing the love interest in "Enola Holmes" starring Millie Bobby Brown.