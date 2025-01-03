Guess Who This Lil' Blondie Turned Into!

Before this blonde curly-haired cutie turned into an American actress, she was just snappin' cute photos as a child model, snuggling with her Teletubbies and growing up with her twin bro ... and younger bro.

She attended school in New York City and was a serious dancer! She took on a minor role in "27 Dresses" with Katherine Heigl but is most known for her roles in "Jessie," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" ... and she fought alongside Ralph Macchio!