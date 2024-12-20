Guess Who This Christmas Sweetie Turned Into!
Guess Who This Christmas Sweetie Turned Into!
Before this wickedly cool kid turned into an a-list celebrity -- touring around the world and hittin' the big screen -- she was just dressing up in her finest Dorothy costume, posing in front of the tree and singing Christmas carols all day and all night ...
Growing up in Boca Raton, Florida she enjoyed dancing, acting and singing from a young age. She's entertained on the big stage for over a decade, but perhaps her biggest dream came true, recently starring as the popular girl in town!
Need one more clue? "Santa Tell Me!"