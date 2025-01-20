Jennifer Parker in 'Back To The Future' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Claudia Wells was 18 years old when she played the role of Jennifer Parker -- Marty McFly's sweet and caring girlfriend who prevents the Tannen family from taking over the future -- in the 1985 sci-fi film "Back to the Future."

Wells shared the big screen with Michael J. Fox as the confident teenager dreaming of becoming a rock star, Marty, Christopher Lloyd as the highly intelligent scientist, Dr. Brown and Lea Thompson as the flirty teenager turned present day housewife, Lorraine.

In 2015, Claudia reprised her role as Jennifer for the short film "Back to the 2015 Future" and voiced her character for the "Back to the Future" video game.