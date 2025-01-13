Guess Who This Silly Kid Turned Into!

Before this cool kid rockin' a summer tan turned into a reality TV star and a fitness app creator, he was just playing in the San Diego sand and playing with shaving cream as young kiddo.

He first emerged on the Hollywood scene when he went on Season 15 of "The Bachelorette" and although it didn't work out with Hannah Brown, he ultimately found love in paradise ... so much so he got down on one knee and popped the question to his beautiful blonde partner!