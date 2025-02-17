Matt Bevers on 'Broad City' 'Memba Him?!
American actor and comedian John Gemberling was 33 years old when he first started playing Matt Bevers AKA "Bevers" -- the messy but lovable gamer -- on Comedy Central's sitcom "Broad City" back in 2014.
Joining Gemberling in The Big Apple included Abbi Jacobson as the gym janitor striving to be a trainer, Abbi, Ilana Glazer as Abbi's chill and wacky bestie who loves to smoke, Llana, and Hannibal Buress as the dentist and Ilana's hookup buddy, Lincoln.
John's other notable sitcoms include playing Gil on NBC's "Marry Me" and John on Fox's "Making History."