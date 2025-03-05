Little Molly in 'Annie' 'Memba Her?!

Former child actress Toni Ann Gisondi was just 6 years old when she was cast to play Molly -- the youngest foster child and Annie's energetic best friend -- in the 1982 film version of the musical "Annie."

Joining Toni included Aileen Quinn as the friendly, caring and optimistic foster child who's making the best of her life Annie, Carol Burnett as the drunk and lazy orphanage caretaker who hates children, Miss Agatha Hannigan, and Tim Curry who chases Annie after she escapes, Daniel Francis aka "Rooster."