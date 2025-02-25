Shane Keough on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' S1 'Memba Him?!

Former reality TV star and baseball player Shane Keough was 20 years old when he first became the crush of millions after his family was on the first season of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County" back in 2006.

Behind the gates in Orange Country, Shane witnessed his mom, Jeana Keough bring the glitz, glamour and drama to TV with her fellow castmates, Kimberly Bryant, Jo De La Rosa, Vicki Gunvalson, and Lauri Peterson.