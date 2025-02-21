Nate Ruess From The Band 'fun.' 'Memba Him?!

Grammy-winning musician Nate Ruess was in his late 20s when he and his band, fun., reached their way to the top 3 on the Billboard charts with their 2012 album, "Some Nights."

In addition to their song "Some Nights," the other bangers include "Carry On" and "We Are Young" ft. Janelle Monae (which peaked at number one).

The group -- who also consists of Jack Antonoff and Andrew Dost -- has collaborated with some of music's biggest stars like Queen ... and even toured with Paramore.