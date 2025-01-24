A*Teens 'Memba Them?!

Swedish pop music group and cover band, A*Teens, rose to fame with their hit singles "Mamma Mia" "Dancing Queen" and "Upside Down" -- landing on the top 10 Swedish music charts and the U.S. Billboard top 100 in the late '90s - early 2000s.

After performing together for 6 years, the group -- who consists of Marie Serneholt, Dhani Lennevald, Amit Paul and Sara Lumholdt -- parted ways in 2004. The foursome reunited 20 years later at the Swedish music competition show "Melodifestivalen" ... and most recently performed in Chile.