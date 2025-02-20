Guess Which Rapper This Cute Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this smiling boy in his white top was spittin' tracks and topping the charts, he was just cheesing big for the camera, working on his rhymes in school and bundling up for the winter snow in Detroit, Michigan.

No question his popular tunes put him in the hall of fame, and to give him some more clout: he's worked with music's biggest stars like Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. If you don't get down with his music, he probably doesn't "F*** With You" either!