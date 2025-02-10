Guess Who This Rockin' Kid Turned Into!

Before this adorable lil' dude with curly brown hair was rockin' out at camp and singing the high notes, he was just stuffin' his face in Wyckoff, New Jersey and perhaps getting a tad bit jealous of his older bros.

2005 was a big year for him and his siblings, touring around the country with Kelly Clarkson and Jesse McCartney. Not too long after, he made his acting debut on Disney's "Hannah Montana" with one of the most famous icons ... ever!