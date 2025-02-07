Can You Guess Which Celeb Is In This Baby Bump Selfie?

Can you guess the celebrity who put their bare baby bump on full display for Instagram???

This starlet is no stranger to the entertainment industry, first busting onto the scene in season 16 of Oxygen's "Bad Girls Club." She expanded her reality TV résumé with a stint on VH1's "Love & Hip Hop: New York" ... later getting into the music industry as a Warner Records artist.

If you're still scratching your head, just know this rapper likes to keep "Everything Nice" ... which explains the pretty in pink getup. Think you've got it now???