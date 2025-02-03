J.J. Watt's Wife, Kealia, Pregnant With Second Child

Congratulations are in order for J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia ... the couple just announced they're expecting their second child!!

The Watts dropped the big news Monday afternoon ... showing off the former National Women's Soccer League player's baby bump as their son, Koa, gave it a peck.

There is no word yet on the gender or the due date for the little bundle of joy ... but they are all smiles in the photos dropping the news!!

"Can’t wait to welcome new love into our lives," J.J. said on social media.

The couple welcomed their first child together in October 2022 -- after tying the knot in February 2020.

J.J. announced his retirement from the NFL in December 2022 ... after dominating the league for 12 seasons.

His brothers T.J. and Derek Watt have yet to react to the post ... but we imagine they got an inside scoop well before the public did.

Watt's huge following was quick to share their excitement over the news ... and given the little one's parents, we take it there's a bright future in sports if they decide to go that route!!