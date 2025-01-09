Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne Welcome New Baby Girl!!!

Play video content Instagram / @rondarousey

Some good news amid the despair in Los Angeles ... former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey and hubby Travis Browne just announced they've welcomed their new baby daughter, Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne!

"Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound," 37-year-old Rousey wrote on social media, breaking the big news.

Ronda, from a hospital bed, shared a video on Insta holding Liko’ula while her 3-year-old daughter -- now a big sis -- admired her new sibling. Dad, happy as could be, is also in the room.

Back in late-July, while on the stage at Comic-Con in San Diego, Rousey announced she had bun number two in the oven, joking ... "Did anyone notice that I'm very pregnant right now? Yeah, I'm just as pregnant as 'Mom' is in the majority of the comic."

You may remember, Rousey stepped away from WWE, where she was a SuperStar, to focus on starting a family with the former heavyweight contender ... whom she married in 2017.

Ronda last fought in the UFC in late-2016 ... and Travis, mid-2017.