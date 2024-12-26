'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss' Girlfriend Shannon Is Pregnant

Big news for Shaun Weiss -- he's about to be a dad! TMZ's learned that his girlfriend Shannon is pregnant!

The 'Mighty Ducks' star spilled to TMZ that he and Shannon just found out the happy news last week -- and they're expecting their little one in August. The baby's already got a name locked in ... Charlie, after Shaun's dad, whether it's a boy or girl.

Shaun shared details about his love, too -- he and Shannon have been dating for two years and are tying the knot soon. This will be his first baby, so it looks like 2025's shaping up to be a big year for Shaun.

It's been a long road for Shaun, who's overcome some serious hurdles -- drug addiction, legal drama, and even homelessness just four years ago.

Shaun's clearly had one heck of a Mighty comeback! From hitting up public events to now building his family, he's proof that second chances can lead to big things.