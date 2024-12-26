'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss' Girlfriend Shannon Is Pregnant
'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Expecting a Little Duckling With GF!!!
Big news for Shaun Weiss -- he's about to be a dad! TMZ's learned that his girlfriend Shannon is pregnant!
The 'Mighty Ducks' star spilled to TMZ that he and Shannon just found out the happy news last week -- and they're expecting their little one in August. The baby's already got a name locked in ... Charlie, after Shaun's dad, whether it's a boy or girl.
Shaun shared details about his love, too -- he and Shannon have been dating for two years and are tying the knot soon. This will be his first baby, so it looks like 2025's shaping up to be a big year for Shaun.
It's been a long road for Shaun, who's overcome some serious hurdles -- drug addiction, legal drama, and even homelessness just four years ago.
Shaun's clearly had one heck of a Mighty comeback! From hitting up public events to now building his family, he's proof that second chances can lead to big things.
As you know, the actor made his name as the sassy goalie in all 3 'Mighty Ducks' films, but when it came to the cast reunion for "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" on Disney+, he was notably not included.