'Mighty Ducks' Shaun Weiss Reaches 4 Years Sober, Celebrates With 90s Stars

Shaun Weiss is celebrating another milestone in his amazing turnaround ... and the 'Mighty Ducks' star is marking the occasion with some other kid actors from back in the day.

Shaun reached 4 years sober Thursday, and he was surrounded by a whos who of 90s stars at the Corbin Bowl in Ventura, CA ... where he thanked everyone who helped him stay on the straight and narrow and performed some of his stand-up comedy routines.

Thomas Ian Nicholas from the 'American Pie' franchise and "Rookie of The Year" provided some of the night's entertainment ... singing and playing guitar.

Other 90s celebs supporting Shaun included ... Nate Richert from "Sabrina The Teenage Witch," Natanya Ross from "The Secret World of Amex Mack," Marty York from "The Sandlot," plus John Diresta from "Mickey Blue Eyes" and "Miss Congeniality."

The milestone is huge for Shaun ... he seemed to hit rock bottom back in 2020 when he was arrested for burglary and meth, posing for an infamous mug shot. Back then, he used to live on the streets.

In the years since, Shaun's cleaned up his act, his look and gotten back into Hollywood ... landing a movie gig and doing stand-up comedy.

Looks like Shaun's got a pretty good support system too.

