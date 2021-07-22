'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Graduates Drug Court, Burglary Case Tossed

Shaun Weiss, the goalie in the 'Mighty Ducks' movie, has scored a hat trick -- finishing a court-ordered drug program, getting a criminal case dismissed ... and most importantly, getting his life back on track.

The D.A.'s Office in Yuba County, CA praised Shaun for successfully completing the drug court program. As we've reported, Shaun's struggled with addiction for years ... but he was recently in court -- dressed to the nines in a three-piece suit, mind you -- to proudly receive his certificate from the judge.

He'd entered the program back in March 2020 after getting busted for burglary.

The D.A.'s Office said Shaun has "demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to move treatment and transitional living programs on several occasions. He underwent dental reconstructive surgery, and had a close family member suffer a serious accident during his treatment."

The D.A. added, "Shaun regained employment and has been traveling across the country making guest appearances and signing autographs. He received tremendous support from friends and fans of the character, Goldberg, he played in the 1992 hit 'The Mighty Ducks.'"

For staying on the straight and narrow his burglary case has been dismissed.

As we reported ... Shaun looked unrecognizable back in January 2020 when he was busted for residential burglary. Cops said they found Shaun trying to steal stuff from a car in someone's garage.

Since then, Shaun's been doing the work, and slowly getting his life together -- from getting sober to beaming with pride thanks to that new set of chompers.