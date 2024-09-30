'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Returns to the Ice for First Time in 30 Years

Hits the Ice for the First Time in 30 Years

Shaun Weiss has returned to his 'Mighty Ducks' roots ... hitting the ice for the first time in 30 years in his beloved character's jersey.

The actor, best known for playing Goldberg the Goalie in the 'Mighty Ducks' franchise, threw on a pair of skates and returned to the rink to recreate a scene from the 1992 film.

Check it out ... Weiss parks himself in front of the net while fans shoot multiple hockey pucks in his direction. The former child star still has skills, blocking a number of the shots.

He also offered up a bit of advice ... telling one player in pads to make sure they keep low to the ground while tending goal.

Weiss' return to the ice came courtesy of a video shoot for a hockey-odor eliminator company, called FunkAway, at the Gary Force Arena in Nolensville, Tennessee.

Weiss, who is currently celebrating 4 years of sobriety and penning a memoir about his life, was clearly thrilled to be a part of the project ... which also included "American Idol" star Trevor Holmes and NHL in-stadium host Kate Pettersen.

The actor portrayed the sassy goalie in all 3 of the 'Mighty Duck' films, but was noticeably absent from the cast reunion on the Disney+ reboot series, "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."

Weiss has had a rough go of it in years past ... having dealt with drug addiction, legal trouble, and homelessness just 4 years ago.

However, Weiss has certainly turned his life around since then, having made several public appearances in the last year ... including a pop-up at a Niko Moon concert where he happily led the "Quack, Quack, Quack" chant.