Tim Tebow, Wife Reveal Pregnancy

Another Tebow is about to enter the world ... Tim Tebow and his wife just revealed they're having a baby this year!!

The former Heisman Trophy winner and his partner, Demi-Leigh, announced the pregnancy in an adorable video on Tuesday morning.

In the footage -- which the couple posted on social media -- Tim and Demi-Leigh can be seen walking through a field ... before they hug and unfurl a picture of an ultrasound.

Both were clearly thrilled to make the announcement ... they not only had smiles on their faces in the vids -- but they captioned it all with heart emojis.

Tim and Demi-Leigh, a former Miss Universe, met at a charity event back in 2018 ... and got married some two years later, in January 2020. Tebow had always said he wanted kids -- although since the two tied the knot, Tebow was a bit busy trying out for MLB and, later, attempting to make an NFL comeback with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

No word on the baby's sex -- but the two say it's due in the summer.

Quite a big day for Tebow -- who famously vowed to remain a virgin until marriage.