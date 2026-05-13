Model Natalia Barulich Claims $2.1M Heist at Luxury Los Angeles Apartment

Natalia Barulich is taking legal action against a luxury Los Angeles apartment building tied to real estate mogul Rick Caruso, claiming she was lured in by promises of top-tier security and safety ... only to become the victim of a massive, multimillion-dollar burglary ... TMZ has learned.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the model and musician who once dated Maluma says she signed a lease at the upscale 8500 Burton Way building, paying around $12K a month after being assured the property had round-the-clock security, controlled access, and no history of break-ins.

She claims that while traveling internationally in October 2025, burglars got into her unit and made off with more than $2.1 million in luxury goods ... including designer handbags, watches, jewelry, and other property.

The lawsuit alleges the suspects moved through the supposedly secure building undetected, rode an elevator for an extended period before reaching her floor, then spent hours inside her apartment before escaping through the garage.

Barulich claims the building's security systems, from cameras to door locks, failed at every level.

She also alleges after the burglary, management refused to cooperate with her investigation and concealed relevant security information ... and claims they would only let her out of her lease if she signed a non-disparagement agreement. She says access logs showed building security entered her unit while she was away, adding that some building staff commented that they believed the burglary may have been an "inside job."

Barulich further claims the building failed to disclose a prior burglary just doors down before she moved in. She's now suing for negligence, infliction of emotional distress, and fraud.