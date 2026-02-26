Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NYC Man Arrested for Throwing Snowballs at NYPD Cops

New York City Freeze!!! Snowball Attacker Arrested

By TMZ Staff
Published
nypd snowball fight and Gusmane Coulibaly nypd 1
FreedomNews.TV/NYPD

This is snow laughing matter! The NYPD has arrested a young man for allegedly assaulting officers in NYC with a snowball earlier this week.

Twenty-seven-year-old Gusmane Coulibaly made a blizzard of bad decisions lately, according to the NYPD.

Police allege Coulibaly was among those in the crowd who hurled snowballs at cops in Washington Square Park ... after previously having been arrested for an attempted robbery in the transit system.

As we reported ... the epic, one-sided snowball fight went down Monday ... and escalated when an officer pulled out pepper-spray to send assailants scrambling.

022626_nypd_snowballer_arrested_kal
AT THE SCENE
FreedomNews.TV

Fox News reports police are claiming the officers suffered injuries to the head, neck and face. WABC-TV reports police are looking for three other people for questioning.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch called all the behavior exhibited both "disgraceful" and "criminal" and launched an investigation into the incident.

So far, Coulibaly is the only known arrest.

