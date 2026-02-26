NYC Man Arrested for Throwing Snowballs at NYPD Cops

This is snow laughing matter! The NYPD has arrested a young man for allegedly assaulting officers in NYC with a snowball earlier this week.

Twenty-seven-year-old Gusmane Coulibaly made a blizzard of bad decisions lately, according to the NYPD.

This morning, the NYPD arrested Gusmane Coulibaly, 27 years old, for assaulting our officers earlier this week in Washington Square Park.



Mr. Coulibaly was previously arrested less than three weeks ago for an attempted robbery in the transit system. pic.twitter.com/IHO2zTC4tr @NYPDnews

Police allege Coulibaly was among those in the crowd who hurled snowballs at cops in Washington Square Park ... after previously having been arrested for an attempted robbery in the transit system.

As we reported ... the epic, one-sided snowball fight went down Monday ... and escalated when an officer pulled out pepper-spray to send assailants scrambling.

Play video content FreedomNews.TV

Fox News reports police are claiming the officers suffered injuries to the head, neck and face. WABC-TV reports police are looking for three other people for questioning.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch called all the behavior exhibited both "disgraceful" and "criminal" and launched an investigation into the incident.