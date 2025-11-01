Meek Mill Detained by NYPD After Halloween, Video

Meek Mill had a scary end to his Halloween night -- he was detained by New York City Police Department officers ... and he says it was for no reason!

Cops caught in 4K arrested Meek Mills for no reason

Here's the deal ... video is circulating online that shows the rapper standing with his arms behind his back, seemingly being questioned by police as supporters rally behind him early Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the NYPD tells us police responded to reports of a male with a firearm at just after 4 AM this morning ... which led to officers stopping three men in a vehicle matching the description and license plate they received.

Cops didn't find the alleged firearm, we're told ... and, all three men were let go -- no arrests, unlike many online are claiming.

Meek spoke out about the incident on X shortly after it all went down ... telling his 11 million followers police "pulled" him from his car and handcuffed him -- claiming they even had guns trained on him. However, the video online does not show what he described.

The hitmaker called the whole ordeal "embarrassing" and even admitted he thought it was a prank ... though he later wrote on social media he now thinks, "They tryna get me ........"