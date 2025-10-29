Dee-1 & Jim Jones Squash Rift, Shake Hands at Cash Money-No Limit Verzuz

Dee-1 and Jim Jones used the Cash Money-No Limit Verzuz battleground of all places to put PEACE on display -- after their testy back-and-forth made headlines a couple years ago!!!

The confrontation went down in the back area of the Las Vegas Convention Center during ComplexCon last weekend. Jim spotted Dee first and extended his hand ... the two dapped each other up and encouraged the other to "keep going" with their rap hustles.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

To add to the diplomatic immunity, Juelz Santana witnessed the moment and embraced Dee on the spot while saluting his mission vision. Juelz's endorsement of their patch-up further highlights the impact of the reconciliation and recognition.

Play video content Sway's Universe / Sirius XM

Dee set off the crusade in 2023 when he called out Jim, Rick Ross and Meek Mill for their glorification of street behavior, labeling them "disappointing grown-ups" ... and a war of words ensued.

Play video content TMZ.com

Cooler heads have been getting to the bag. We caught up with Jim at the turn of the summer and he was excited about still being able to tap into youth culture like the Kai Cenat Mafiathon III movement leading up to his next project, "The Rise Before The Fall."

Dee also bumped into Birdman, when he broke up a potential fight between the Cash Money Records boss and a social media influencer -- he's been catching flak for THAT meet-up as well.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.