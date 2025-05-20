Dee-1 Calls for Cease Fire in New East Coast vs. West Coast Rap Beef

Kendrick Lamar gave Dee-1 the greenlight to be a "party pooper" last year ... and the Christian rapper is doing just that by inserting himself into the middle of the raging lyrical war between Joey Badass and multiple West Coast MCs!!!

ICYMI -- and there's been a lot to catch -- Joey has released several diss tracks in the past few days, including one a few hours ago titled "The Finals."

Joey's diss back in January rubbed L.A. rappers such as Ray Vaughn, AZ Chike and Daylyt the wrong way, and they've all been firing back at him with spicy records of their own!!!

The battles are being framed as good sport, and Joey recently shared a laugh with Ab-Soul -- who's Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates with Ray Vaughn ... but Dee-1 is arguing these beefs no longer qualify as quality art.

Dee-1 says all the artists involved normally rap on a high level, and fans and music industry personnel fueling the tracks have blood on their hands.

He argued White fans are being handed the downfall of Black people for entertainment, while Black people should know the costs of these feuds at this point.

Fans and fellow rappers have screamed beefs need to be "kept on wax" -- but Dee says it's only a matter of time before the line is crossed.

Kendrick shouted Dee out on his "Watch The Party Die" track, which blasted such behavior on hand, but the buzz has been hard to deny.

Joey and Ray both racked up thousands of plays with new scathing disses in the past 24 hours and the goal appears to get Kendrick to respond.