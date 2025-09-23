Jim Jones Flexes on Age Critics With Kai Cenat, New Podcast & Content Warehouse

Best Shape and Most Money in My Life!!!

The internet is convinced that Jim Jones is having a midlife crisis dressing like a high schooler, but the Dipset OG explains to TMZ Hip Hop, how can he abandon a lifestyle that he created?!?

The NYC-bred rapper was recently in L.A. for Kai Cenat's 'Mafiathon 3' stream and we caught up to him on his "side-gig" operating the Cousins Maine Lobster truck!!!

Jim quips on how music isn't paying the bills like it used to, but he's found a way to pivot perfectly ... by co-founding a full-scale social media-friendly warehouse compound known as Influencers Club (IFC) with NYC podcaster Esso.

Social media convos are currently labeling Jim as a 'teen-ior citizen' (teen/senior citizen) ... online for his rockstar garb, but he's biting back ... a lot of the items the kids are wearing these days are things he pioneered before they were born!!!

In fact, Jim notes the hip hop flashy fashion has been going on so long that this generation has no clue where it even started ... and there's no way they can expect him to cork his drip anytime soon.

Kai even blessed him with an exclusive pair of fire-red Crocs!!!

Even with the online chatter, Jim is convinced it's mostly fueled by older rappers who lack the know-how to keep up in the changing landscape.

Ditto goes for his health and fitness -- at 49, Jim assures he's in the best shape of his life and says several "old heads" can't say the same!!!

Content is king is the new motto and Jim has linked up with and his fellow rappers ... Maino, Dave East and Fabolous for a new podcast titled "Let's Rap About It," a soapbox for artists to have open and hard conversations.

Jim's moves mirror those of his estranged hip hop brothers Cam'ron and Ma$e with their "It Is What It Is" platform, but he doesn't foresee any cross-promotional in the near future ... tensions are still running a little high between them.

But hey, Jim feels there's enough money out there for everyone and for the record, he's not completely distancing himself from rap.