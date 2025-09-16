Adrien Broner Kicked Off Cam'ron's Show After Comments Toward Female Co-Host

Play video content It Is What It Is

Boxing star Adrien Broner was kicked off Cam'ron's hit show on Tuesday ... after he wouldn't stop making flirty comments toward one of the rapper's co-hosts.

Broner appeared on "It Is What It Is" ... and not long after he took his seat, he began unloading uncomfortable remarks to Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson.

He incessantly talked about her looks, and, at one point, he proclaimed, "I love you."

Cam'ron warned Broner to cool it ... noting Wilson's boyfriend was in attendance -- but Broner kept going.

"I did not know you looked that good in person," he said ... before adding, "You're amazing."

Cam'ron then ended Broner's appearance, saying, "We going to have to ask you to go, my n****."

Cam'ron paid Broner for his time -- and the show continued as the boxer made his way out of the studio.

Broner -- who hasn't taken a boxing match since he lost to Blair Cobbs in June 2024 -- has yet to publicly comment on the situation.